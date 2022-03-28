Cuban president congrats Turkmen counterpart in recent election

Valdes, who is also appointed concurrent Cuban Ambassador to the authorities in Ashgabat, said that in his letter, the Cuban head of State wished Berdymukhammedo success in the performance of his high responsibilities.

At the end of the message, Diaz-Canel expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen the relations of friendship between the two nations.

The new head of State of Turkmenistan took office on March 19, at a ceremony in which he expressed his Government’s commitment to the course of neutrality and good neighborhood in foreign policy.

The son of former Turkmen head of State Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov won the presidential elections with 72.97 percent of the votes.

The elections took place on March 12 with a turnout of 3,362,052 people, 97.17 percent of the registered voters.

