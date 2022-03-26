Organs donated by people who had Covid-19 are safe

For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had Covid-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to health care workers, a scientific investigation by Duke University School of Medicine reported Friday.

According to the experts, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found at the base of the lungs, they were considered unsuitable for a transplant. Other organs could safely remain optimal for such a process, as long as donor did not die of severe hyperinflammatory Covid-19 or showed signs of potentially increased clotting.

Not all organs from Covid-19 positive donors are suitable for transplantation, specialists cleared up.

During the research, all donors were assessed taking into account their type of organ, duration and the severity of the disease by Covid-19. It was also seen if there were signs of hypercoagulable disease, which means a potentially increased clotting in donated organ or vessels.

Even after overcoming all these barriers, clinicians must still consider the ultimate cause of a donor’s death and weigh whether that is likely to negatively impact organ quality and/or surgical risk.

Experts strongly recommended that organ recipients have been fully vaccinated before surgery. “Being unvaccinated may increase the risk of severe Covid-19 in transplant patients due to the immunosuppressive drugs they receive after transplant,” the scientists warned.

mh/pll/acl/joe/PL