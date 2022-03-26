Cuban president condemns hostile US immigration policy

Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned that US immigration policy towards Cuba constitutes a destabilization tool against the island.

US migration policy towards Cuba stimulates ilegal and irregular flows. It is part of its traditional destabilizing policy and the desire of using the population as hostage of a hegemonic and hostile ambition against Cuba, and against our government, the president wrote on Twitter.

Havana denounced the day before that with its abusive migratory provisions, Whashington violates the bilateral commitments and implies a burden for transit nations to US territory.

Through a press release, Cuban Foreign Ministry said that US desires to hinder the processing of new visas in the embassies accredited in the Cuban capital, aimed at increasing the discomfort of the affected Cubans.

The document recalls that country’s refusal to process in Cuba the 20 thousand annual visas it has committed to in bilateral agreements and the burden of the reinforced economic blockade that affects the standard of living of the population.

Since 2017, Whashington does not meet its obligations signed in 1994 to ensure the legal migration to its territory of a minimun of 20,000 Cubans every year.

pgh/arm/jcm/evm/PL