Int’l Convention and Fair, Informatica 2022, winds up in Cuba

The digital transformation became the main strategy of the meeting, and debates on e-commerce, telecommunications and computer sciences were organized for this purpose.

At the opening of the meeting, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo defined that this process seeks to increase popular participation and the interaction of citizens with the Government.

He also advocated for the promotion of its own platforms and the generation of contents for the defense of idiosyncrasy, culture and national identity, amid a context marked by the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba and an economic crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, according to sources from the Ministry of Communications, Cuba has more than seven million cell phone subscribers, more than five million of which have access to the Internet, using mobile data.

Likewise, Fevexpo, Cuba’s first platform for virtual meetings, played a fundamental role in the dissemination of the event, by hosting the exhibition fair designed for the establishment of strategic partnerships and the presentation of digital solutions.

From Informatica 2022, inaugurated on March 21 at the Havana-based Conference Center, a call was made to close the digital gap that persists in Latin America, and in favor of the defense of each of its cultures.

pgh/iff/rgh/ifs

lgl/Prensa Latina