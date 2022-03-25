Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s creative resistance against US blockade

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, stressed that the country, “blockaded, attacked, with scarce resources, has shown creative resistance.”

“We create and contribute to the world. We are going to overcome the blockade with our talent and commitment,” the head of State said in a speech at the PCC assessment assembly in western Matanzas province.

The main report pointed out that the work of the organization in Matanzas was framed in a complex context characterized by the intensification of the genocidal blockade by the US Government and its negative impact on the national economy, and the increase of political and ideological subversion.

It was also characterized by the fight against Covid-19, demands resulting from the updating of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, and objective problems hindering its implementation and subjective factors limiting its progress.

