Workers’ Day will be one of unity in Cuba, says trade union

In a meeting with the president of Prensa Latina, Luis Enrique González, and other officials of the news agency, the union leader stressed that Cubans assume that day as a day of celebration and commitment, in a reality different from other areas.

She meant that the main motto for International Workers’ Day, Cuba lives and works, is in correspondence with the security achieved in the national immunization against Covid-19, with vaccines formulated and produced on the island.

Baeza said this allows for the realization of face-to-face activities, in particular the traditional parades, and other virtual ones, with attention to the epidemiological protection measures.

The occasion will also be an occasion for the return of the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, which will be held at the Convention Center of this capital between April 30 and May 2.

There will also be trade union forums against the US blockade against the Caribbean nation, in which representatives of foreign delegations will participate in a dozen workplaces.

Photos/PL

ef/rgh/ool

lgl/Prensa Latina