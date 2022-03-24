More than 9.9 million Cubans receive full Covid-19 vaccine scheme

According to the Minsap website, 10,625,578 citizens have received one dose of the homegrown vaccines, 9,386,801 have already been administered the second dose, and 9,068,031 got the third one.

Cuba accumulates 35,256,858 administered doses of the homegrown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines.

In addition, 6,175,862 people have received the booster dose, according to the Minsap report.

Cuba’s vaccines are safe and cause no serious adverse effects, based on successful clinical trials and vaccination of different segments of the population.

The strategy is being implemented gradually in order to achieve more protection against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

