Cuba will hold agro-industrial and food fair, Fiagrop 2022

In its usual venue of the Boyeros Agricultural Fair, in the capital, products and technologies of the different programs of the sector will be exhibited, which include the food industry, the sugar business group, the companies of the Agricultural system and its integrated entities, as well as agricultural cooperatives of different profiles.

To date, the presence of seven firms from Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belarus and Jamaica has been confirmed, in addition to 51 Cuban companies, who will not only present their projects and initiatives as part of the 63 measures approved by the Government to stimulate national food production.

The Director of the fairgrounds, Angel Recio explained to the press that among the objectives of Fiagrop 2022 is to show the projects underway in the recovery of livestock, both large and small cattle and the increase in exportable lines.

For this purpose, a business forum and seminars on foreign investment in the sector are planned, and within this the presentation of the opportunities portfolio of the Ministries of Agriculture and the Food Industry, in addition to the Azcuba sugar business group, as well as the benefits and advantages of investing in the Mariel Special Development Zone.

As a novelty of this edition, and after two years’ suspension due to the epidemiological situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the presence of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and non-agricultural cooperatives will be represented at the event.

Fiagrop will also include a livestock fair with over a thousand specimens from all over the country, exhibition and animal auctions, which will be valued by experienced judges who will award the most outstanding prototypes according to the breed, in a way to stimulate genetic improvement of the livestock.

To this will be added an extensive activity of rodeos, in addition to promoting results of science, technology and research, as part of all efforts to advance the food and nutritional security of Cubans.

ef/msm/crc

lgl/Prensa Latina