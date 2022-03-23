Online service to process visas to Cuba comes in force

7 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) announced the implementation of an online visa application service for those who wish to travel to the Caribbean island.

It is an easy and organized way to carry out the process online from any device, the Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

The information includes a series of explanatory screens on the data to fill in, which will be sent to the Cuban Consulate chosen by the applicant. The procedure must be directed to http://visasonline.cubaminrex.cu.

jg/mgt/ool

lgl/Prensa Latina

Más historias

Miami judge accuses four cruise companies travelling to Cuba

4 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Digital transformation in Cuba promotes greater citizen participation

1 día hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cubans to comment on natural resources and environment law

1 día hace Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

La Habana: 49 casos positivos COVID-19 y ningún fallecido

4 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

Espejo y paciencia de Luis Enrique Camejo en Bienal de La Habana (+Fotos)

51 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

Convoca sector de la construcción en La Habana a celebración por el Primero de Mayo (+ Fotos)

57 mins hace Ines Maria Miranda Alfonso

A 90 años de su estreno, “Cecilia Valdés” vuelve al escenario

4 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Miami judge accuses four cruise companies travelling to Cuba

4 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana