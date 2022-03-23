Online service to process visas to Cuba comes in force
The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) announced the implementation of an online visa application service for those who wish to travel to the Caribbean island.
It is an easy and organized way to carry out the process online from any device, the Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.
The information includes a series of explanatory screens on the data to fill in, which will be sent to the Cuban Consulate chosen by the applicant. The procedure must be directed to http://visasonline.cubaminrex.cu.
