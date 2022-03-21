Greater priority demanded for housing construction in Cuba

Cuba’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, demanded higher priority for the housing program during a meeting to evaluate the 2021 work in the construction sector.

According to local media, Marrero Cruz urged the Construction Ministry to assume its leading role in this matter. He stressed that the lack of housing for families is one issue that worries and affects the population the most.

Last year, 18,645 residences were completed in the Caribbean nation, so the plan was not fulfilled by 42 percent. The figure was 39 percent below what was achieved in 2020.

The limitations that significantly impacted these results were the shortage of cement, steel, aggregates, imported raw materials for metal carpentry, sanitary furniture, and other items, said René Mesa, minister of Construction.

The country aspires in 2022 to complete 37,991 housing units, and so far, it is moving forward with greater completion and a better execution fund.

Cuba has a housing deficit of some 900,000 units, which is why since 2019, it has implemented a program to counteract the situation in the next ten years.

The economic shortages, the Covid-19 pandemic, and organizational and efficiency problems have not allowed meeting the targets set so far.

Given this scenario, the Prime Minister called to seek alternatives for the production of materials and advance in the proposed purposes. At the same time, he demanded that local governments give the activity the attention it deserves.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba