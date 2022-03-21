Cuban President calls for greater control of Covid-19

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for a review of the measures in each province, to tighten control of the COVID-19 pandemic and to speed up the pace with the booster vaccine that has already reached 6,155,479 people.

Given the slight increase of infections, the health authorities will review as from Monday the provisions established in all the territories of the country.

The Ministry of Public Health reports that Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba are among the provinces showing an upsurge in the number of patients with the disease.

The day before, 786 cases were reported, on Saturday 833 and on Friday 742, a behavior that could be similar in the rest of the week.

The president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez, informed that a study of the immunity status of the population was started in two stages, the initial one including some 20,000 people – the first to receive the booster – whose results should be ready in the next few weeks.

The scientist clarified that we have to specify when another booster is needed, whether after six months or one year, because this should not be abused either, as it can create a tolerance to the antigen.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba