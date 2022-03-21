Cuba to celebrate May Day with massive parades

8 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuba will celebrate again this year May Day, International Workers’ Day, with the traditional parades in this capital and the main cities, Ulises Guilarte, secretary general of the CTC, reported.

 

He pointed out that as on previous occasions, this year’s parade will be a demonstration of the support of the majority of Cubans to socialism and the Revolution, with the participation of workers from all sectors, students and people in general to celebrate the date.

 

The date will be an opportunity to demand once again the lifting of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years and intensified during the administration of Donald Trump with more than 240 new measures aimed at strangling the island’s economy.

 

Likewise -he said- to contribute to counteract the inflationary process that the Cuban economy is going through with the loss of the purchasing power of the salaries of workers and pensioners.

 

For this reason, he added, “this will be the beginning of a day in which we will be working every Sunday, until the first Sunday of the month, doing this kind of work in the fields.

 

pgh/arm/oda/rc

lgl/Prensa Latina

Más historias

Cuban President calls for greater control of Covid-19

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Greater priority demanded for housing construction in Cuba

11 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban authorities in Mexico support accident victims

1 día hace Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

Proyecto en La Lisa da luces para sector agropecuario

1 hora hace Redacción Metropolitana

Comienza en La Habana curso sobre manejo seguro de hidrocarburos

2 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

La Habana tiene las menores tasas de incidencia de casos de COVID-19.

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban President calls for greater control of Covid-19

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

En la Bienal, nuevo tramo de Detrás del muro (+Fotos)

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana