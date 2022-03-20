Cuban Communist Party prioritizes contact with communities

The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, said Friday that the organization’s exchange of leaders with communities is a work priority.

There has to be coherence, and it has to start with planning. The first thing that must be planned is how we will reach the grassroots, said Diaz-Canel during the meeting that summarizes a visit of the political organization’s Secretariat of the PCC to the province of Artemisa, located west of the capital.

As reported by the Presidency of the Republic on Twitter, Diaz-Canel said that the time best used is the time spent by Party cadres in exchanging with the base.

The First Secretary said that during 2022 the militancy will be focused on giving continuity to the Ideas, Concepts, and Guidelines of the VIII Congress and called to fulfill what corresponds to it as an organization using well all its systems, without replacing the work of the government or enterprises.

Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party Roberto Morales stressed that the projection of the PCC is aimed at radiating its action to the environment in which it is and works and for this mass organizations and work with young people are important.

Diaz-Canel and other members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party visited today’s productive centers, communities, and the University of Artemisa, where he talked with the population about the work priorities of the country.

These comprehensive tours of the leadership structures of the political organization are part of the actions carried out to evaluate the implementation and fulfillment of the documents and agreements of the 8th Congress, held in April 2021.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares/RHC