Cuban authorities in Mexico support accident victims

Cuban diplomatic authorities in Mexico are supporting relatives and friends of the victims of a traffic accident that occurred in that country, an official of the Caribbean island’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Cuban embassy in Mexico and the consulate in Veracruz continue to support the families and friends of the deceased and injured during the recent accident in that country, Ernesto Soberon, director-general of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad said on Twitter.

The official shared on the social network a press release from the Consular Section of Cuba in Mexico City explaining that this delegation is in contact with relatives living in Cuba and in other countries and Mexican health institutions, authorities, and the Mexican embassy in Havana.

He added that the purpose of these efforts is the transfer to Cuba of the mortal remains of the deceased, the medical attention and the family accompaniment required by the injured who are still hospitalized.

On March 15, two accidents related to the irregular traffic of migrants resulted in fatalities and injuries in the states of Veracruz and Monterrey.

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, regretted the loss of life of Cuban nationals and sent his condolences to their families and loved ones.

