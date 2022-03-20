Conference in the U.S. to address specific issues on Cuba

Cuban women on the front line: Advancing women’s human rights and Cuba’s Families Code is one of the topics being addressed by the U.S.-Cuba International Normalization Conference underway this weekend in New York.

According to the organizers, Cuba is amid a national debate involving some 78,000 precinct meetings on a new «Families Code».

This revolutionary law, with more than 400 articles, includes the protection of the right of all people to form a family without discrimination, update the legal definition of family institutions, with inclusive and not strictly heteronormative models, will be analyzed at the meeting.

The panel includes the Delegation of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) to the UN Commission on the Status of Women 66, headed by its secretary-general, Teresa Amarelle.

Participants will address why it is necessary to build solidarity with the women’s movement in Cuba to end the U.S. blockade.

Panelists include Jan Strout, U.S.-Cuba Women’s Collaborative and Women United: Organizing for a Global Feminist Future, Kathryn Trujillo-Hall, Founder of Birthing Project, USA and Ambassador of the International Federation for Gender and Human Rights (FIGHR), among others.

Afterward, forum participants will watch the screening of the film «Cuba in Africa,» which shows the dramatic untold story of 420,000 Cubans – soldiers and teachers, doctors and nurses – who gave everything to end colonial rule and apartheid in Southern Africa.

Other topics will also be presented, such as «Cuba’s approach to the climate crisis and Task Life» by Helen Yaffe, Professor of Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow and respected specialist in Cuban studies.

In the evening, there will be a rally against Washington’s economic and political war against Cuban sovereignty, whose speakers will include representatives of the Cuban Mission to the United Nations and the FMC, and Carlos Lazo, founder of Puentes de Amor.

