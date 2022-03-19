Weapons entering in Ukraine will be military targets for Russia

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavro/RHC

Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stressed that his country made it clear that any weapon shipment that enters Ukrainian territory will become a legitimate military target.

In an interview to the English-language RT television channel, the Russian Minister recalled that his country is carrying out a military operation aimed at eliminating any threat coming from the Ukrainian territory against Russia.

Regarding this, he drew attention to the danger of heeding Kyiv´s calls for establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine and supplying it with more weapons.

About this president Vladimir Zelensky´s request to the US Congress, Lavrov said that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian head of State understands that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is a veteran politician for whom the direct confrontation´s threat with Russia is unacceptable.

Asked about the revelations on the presence of bio laboratories in Ukraine financed by the Pentagon, the Russian Foreign Minister said that his country does not rule out that the neighboring nation has become the largest military project of this type of the US Army.

He pointed out that Washington deployed more than 300 biological laboratories all over the world, many of which are located in the former Soviet republics.

In another part of his speech, the head of Russian diplomacy noted that relations between Moscow and Kyiv and their peoples will return to normal, but acknowledged that it will be little by little, gradually.

“We have in common culture, history, attitude to life, worldview, traditions in families and society,” he commented.