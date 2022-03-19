Maraca presents latest album ‘Esa flauta’

Thursday in Havana, as tribute to the music instrument, its contribution to Cuban music and to great Cuban flutists.

In statements to the press, Maraca said the album combines the unique style of several notable Cuban flutists, and includes traditional and contemporary sounds, including chachachá, pachanga, danzón and elements of jazz.

The track «Flute unlimited», stands out. It is a smooth Cuban jazz tune that Maraca created, working jointly with a DJ.

The production, in CD and DVD formats, includes 11 tracks, all of them arranged by Maraca himself.

The tracks are all dedicated to notable Cuban flutists like Antonio Arcaño, Richard Egües, Belisario López, Pancho el Bravo, Roberto Ondina and José Antonio Fajardo.

Guest artists include singers Alain Pérez, Carlos Calunga and Moisés del Valle (Yumurí), pianist Rodolfo Agustín Jústiz, percussionists Adel González and Juan Carlos Rojas (El Peje), trombone player Eduardo Sandoval, güiro player Enrique Lazaga and also fluitists José Luis Cortés, René Luis Herrera and Guillermo Antonio Pedroso Álvarez.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC