Concert in Paraguay pays tribute to Cuban trova musician Vicente Feliú

Museo de las Memorias in Asuncion, Paraguay, in honor of the victims of the bloody dictatorship in the country in the 1970s and 80s, hosted a concert as tribute to Cuban trova musician, the late Vicente Feliú.

Organized by the Paraguay Chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity, the Coordinadora de Solidaridad con Cuba –a solidarity with Cuba group—and authorities of the museum, the concert featured Paraguayan musicians singing iconic trova tunes popularized by Vicente, who promoted and defended with his art just causes and progressive forces in our region and around the world.

Paraguayan singer-songwriters Ricardo Flecha and Sebastián Echarry, and visual artist Cristina Silva delighted their audience, as they evoked the Cuban musician’s vast legacy, as both a committed artist and revolutionary.

Vicente Feliú is considered a paradigm of political song in 20th and 21st century’s Latin America.

The concert concluded with the two Paraguayan musicians singing the tune ‘Créeme’, the best known tune from Vicente Feliú’s vast repertoire as a composer and singer alike.

A founding member of Cuba’s Nueva Trova Movement, Vicente Feliú died of a heart attack while performing a concert in Havana last December at the age of 74.