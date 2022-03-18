“I’m going to Cuba”, French people chant

1 hora hace Redacción Metropolitana

To the beat of «I’m going to Cuba» chorus, French people from several sectors expressed their feeling shared by many at the Puerta de Versalles fairgrounds, where the World Tourism Show was opened.

 

The orchestra that enlivened one of the moments of the four-day event managed to make French people´s imagination fly to an island located thousands of miles away in the Caribbean, where they expect much more than sun and beach.

 

I definitely want to go to Cuba as soon as possible. I was told that I cannot miss a vacation in Cuba, Marie Delphine told Prensa Latina News Agency.

 

Over 160,000 French people visited Cuba every year before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and reaching such a level is a really challenge but not impossible, according to French tour operators and Cuban specialists.

 

At the Cuban stand at the World Tourism Show in Paris, the embassy’s counselor Diana Rosa González barely had a few minutes of rest during the day, sometimes in meetings and others involved in providing details about destination to people eager to plan their coming vacation.

 

We see lots of interest in the French people, and we talked with people who already have a travel project, she told Prensa Latina.

 

French tourist thinks of Cuba beyond a place of sun and beach, attracted by the cultural and historical richness, and by the idiosyncrasy of a people that welcomes visitors with open arms.

mh/pll/msm/wmr

lgl/Prensa Latina

