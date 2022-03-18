Cuban President in Artemisa as part of comprehensive visit of the PCC

Through his Twitter account, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) gave details of this day that will close the three-day comprehensive visit of the political organization to that region.

Previously, Party representatives toured the 11 municipalities of the province to evaluate the fulfillment of the agreements of the VIII Congress of the PCC.

For this purpose, they visited schools, communities, state enterprises, cultural institutions and carried out exchanges with leaders of youth and mass organizations.

The head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee, Rogelio Polanco, went to the tourist complex known as Las Terrazas and there he evaluated the results of an organic garden, a community project and the República Oriental del Uruguay school center.

Secretariat member Félix Duarte visited the Güira de Melena Agricultural Company, the Entomophagous and Entomopathogenic Reproduction Center and the La Rebeca Farm School of the Niceto Pérez cooperative.

The attention and training of young people and strategies for obtaining inputs for agriculture, application of bioproducts in the fields, agroecological work, crop yields and use of nutrients were some of the topics addressed.

This is the third comprehensive visit made by the auxiliary structure of the Central Committee to a province of the country after the VIII Congress of the PCC.

Photos: Demetrio Villaurrutia Zulueta and Estudios Revolución

lgl/Prensa Latina