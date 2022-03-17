President of Cuba congratulates eminent Cuban pianist on his birthday

60 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated the prominent pianist Frank Fernández for his 78th birthday.

 

The president tweeted describing him as a teacher and friend, and shared a tweet from the Cuban intellectual Abel Prieto about the celebration.

 

Fernandez is a pianist, composer and pedagogue recognized by the public and critics from 34 countries for his career as a performer of almost all classical and popular genres.

 

His contributions to piano pedagogy in Cuba, his compositions, orchestrations, research, record productions and his work as a cultural promoter are significant.

 

In his catalog there are more than 200 works for choirs, symphony orchestras, chamber orchestras, cinema and television, with which he won important prizes in different contests.

pgh/llp/jcm/idm

lgl/Prensa Latina

