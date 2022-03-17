Cuba creates Department of Attention to Religious Institutions

32 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

The Department of Attention to Religious Institutions and Fraternal Associations was created in the Cuban capital, with the mission of conducting and executing administrative tasks related to religious issues.

 

Approved by the Council of Ministers, this action seeks to promote the full integration of believers and organizations that represent them in Cuban society, reported the website of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

 

The creation of this department is associated with the concepts and guidelines approved during the eighth Congress of the PCC aimed at strengthening management, organization and policy mechanisms regarding matters in this area.

 

Cuba is a secular State that recognizes, respects and guarantees religious freedom. The Constitution of the Republic establishes that religious institutions and fraternal associations are separate from the State and all have the same rights and duties.

ef/oda/rc/mks

lgl/Prensa Latina

Más historias

Cuba organizes National Fertility Survey

19 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Young Cuban musicians tune pianos for recital of world classics

21 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Grand Master Yasser Quesada, new chess champion in Cuba

24 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

Cuba creates Department of Attention to Religious Institutions

32 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cazando Mariposas, temporada teatral por toda Cuba

18 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuba organizes National Fertility Survey

19 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Corte de fibra óptica en La Habana afecta la navegación por internet en celulares

19 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Hospital Dr. Salvador Allende: 125 años de fructífera existencia (+ Fotos)

21 horas hace Ines Maria Miranda Alfonso