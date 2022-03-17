Cuba creates Department of Attention to Religious Institutions

Approved by the Council of Ministers, this action seeks to promote the full integration of believers and organizations that represent them in Cuban society, reported the website of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

The creation of this department is associated with the concepts and guidelines approved during the eighth Congress of the PCC aimed at strengthening management, organization and policy mechanisms regarding matters in this area.

Cuba is a secular State that recognizes, respects and guarantees religious freedom. The Constitution of the Republic establishes that religious institutions and fraternal associations are separate from the State and all have the same rights and duties.

