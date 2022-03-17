Art and fashion converge in conference of Francophonie in Cuba

The director of the Victor Hugo House, Deivy Colina explained that from Wednesday, the program «Fashion, reinterpretation and contributions» makes the most of «all the possibilities presented by this event to introduce to the Cuban public those Francophone contributions to the cultural field».

As a preamble to the event, the opening of the pictorial exhibition Parallel Faces, by the Caribbean artist Abel Massot, paid tribute to the institution on its 17th anniversary with a group of works in which converge «the intensity of drawing and the capacity to generate emotional effects».

The event proposes a program on French inventions and Cuban creative enterprises, with the participation of the projects Aracnes, HLeón_handmade, Casa Stein L&M Details, Beyond Roots and Meraki Collection.

Likewise, the event will approach the connections between fashion, comics and cosplay (the art of dressing up as characters from graphic novels), with the help of comic artists and designers and a collective exhibition.

Meanwhile, experts Sadys Sanchez Aguilar, Silvia Llanes Torres and Ismael de la Caridad Garcia Cuervo invite visitors to learn about the Empire style in 19th century French fashion, while the Ars Longa Ancient Music Ensemble, directed by maestro Teresa Paz, will offer a concert.

