Young Cuban musicians tune pianos for recital of world classics

2 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

A group of young pianists who have been honored in their artistic education in Cuba will review the international classical repertoire in a recital of the National Symphony Orchestra, the ensemble announced recently.

According to the institution’s press release, the concert program will be conducted by Lisa Maria Blanco, Maikol Perez Gomez and Aron Perez Pupo, under the baton of its lead conductor, Maestro Enrique Perez Mesa.

Scheduled for March 20, the performance will consist of “three well-known piano concertos by composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Liszt and Sergei Rachmaninov,” the document stated.

Mozart’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 23, in A major, K.488, which will be performed by Blanco, while Perez Gomez will play Franz Liszt’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2, in A major.

For his part, Perez Pupo will bring to the stage of the National Theater of Cuba, the rhapsody on a theme by Paganini, Op. 43, composed by Rachmaninov.

Last December, the National Symphony Orchestra began its on-site presentations after a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and since then it has been performing a varied program of concerts in Havana.

jg/afl/mem/lbl

lgl/Prensa Latina

