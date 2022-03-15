President Díaz-Canel hails start of new school year in Cuba

“Today the streets are full of children on their way to school. A new school year begins, continuing the educational process interrupted by the pandemic. Thanks to Cuban vaccines, the classrooms are still open. A hug for all the pioneers!” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Recently, the Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez, confirmed that the school period will end on November 19 of this year.

Authorities will respect the one-week school break scheduled for April and vacations will be from July 28 to August 27 for teachers and students, until classes resume on September 3.

“There will be no reduction in content nor will the fulfillment of the objectives of subjects, disciplines, grades and levels be affected,” the minister stressed.

In Cuba, more than 95% of people between 2 and 18 years of age received the complete Covid-19 vaccination schedule, to become a pioneer country in introducing this action in its strategy to face the epidemic.

pgh/arm/mgt/idm

lgl/Prensa Latina