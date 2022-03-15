Cuba’s Los Van Van orchestra promotes US tour

According to information disclosed by the group on its Facebook profile, the first concert will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the tour will continue in the cities of San Diego, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, New York, among others.

The last stop of the tour will be the state of Florida, where the so-called Cuban Music Train has two performances on its schedule, one in Pembroke Pines and the other one in Orlando.

The US followers of the orchestra founded by Juan Formell, winner of a Grammy Award in 2000, will share the stage with Habana D’Primera, a highly-acclaimed Cuban group directed by trumpeter and singer Alexander Abreu.

Currently directed by percussionist, arranger and composer Samuel Formell, Los Van Van is considered by critics and audiences the flagship of Cuba’s popular dance music.

For more than five decades of work, the group has popularized songs such as Buey cansao, Marilu, Chirrin Chirran, and others that have marked generations of dancers in both Cuba and abroad.

jg/jcm/ypp

lgl/Prensa Latina