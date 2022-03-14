The school year for primary and special education starts this March 14

This March 14, the 2021-2022 school year begins for primary school students and special education, delayed due to the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10,700 institutions with an enrollment of more than 1,700,000 children, adolescents, young people, and adults who are educated in Cuban schools will be open this March 14, according to Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education.

The minister ratified that, as in all courses, the April 18-23 school break will be respected and the July 28-August 27 vacations for teachers and students until September 3. This course concludes on November 19 of this year.

The curricular design for this stage is adjusted in the adaptations that researchers, methodologists, and selected teachers elaborated.

Systematic attention is maintained to the constructive situation of educational institutions to guarantee the conditions that allow compliance with hygienic-sanitary measures.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba