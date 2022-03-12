Increase in tourist arrivals to Cuba reported

He added that this represents a 375.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021, which is equivalent to 98,819 more tourists.

The authorities plan a recovery of this industry for this year, at a rate of just over two million tourists, since the country received an average of four million each year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most outstanding issuing markets on that list are Russia, the Cuban Community abroad, Canada, Germany, Spain, the United States, France, Poland, Colombia and Italy, indicates the ONEI.

The island has more than 70,000 rooms in some 300 hotels distributed throughout the archipelago, especially four and five star hotels.

The hotel investment plans remain in force in the country and since November 15, the search for the recovery of the travel industry has been taking place.

ef/rgh/rfc

lgl/Prensa Latina