Diaz-Canel commemorates the founding of the II Eastern Front

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled the founding 64 years ago of the 2nd Eastern Front «Frank País», and considered it a model of organization and a decisive force for the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.

On Twitter, the President recalled that Rebel Army commander Raul Castro founded the front to fight the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958) in the easternmost region of the Caribbean nation.

The guerrilla territory came to cover 123,000 square kilometers and a population of half a million inhabitants, and today corresponds to the provinces of Guantanamo and part of Santiago de Cuba and Holguin.

In the rebel demarcation, Raul Castro created and organized the departments of Justice, Health, Public Works, Treasury, Propaganda and Inspection, Education, the Agrarian Bureau, and the Worker’s Bureau.

As a result, 20 hospitals and field medical posts sprang up, some 400 schools were created and hundreds of kilometers of roads and telephone lines were built.

«Now we are like a small revolutionary state within a state,» Raúl Castro said at the time.

In its nine months and 20 days of operation, the Second Eastern Front Frank País took 31 barracks and posts of the Rural Guard, in addition to occupying some two thousand weapons from the enemy.

Important events also took place there, such as the Peasant Congress in Arms, on September 21, 1958, and the Workers Congress on December 8 of that year.

