Cuban president visits Regla municipality in Havana

Upon his arrival, the president talked with residents, who expressed their joy for 20 different renovating actions that have been carried out in the territory.

All changes in the neighborhoods must be aimed at the spirituality of our people, Diaz-Canel said, the official Twitter account of the Presidency reported.

During the tour, the head of State was interested in young people and their link to study and work, in addition, he stressed the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people, affected by the United States hostile policies on Cuba.

In January 2019, Regla was severely damaged by a tornado that hit several municipalities in Havana and whose devastation was restored by the joint work of government institutions and the people themselves.

lgl/Prensa Latina