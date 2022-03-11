Cuban circus artists to participate in French competition
Cuban Circus artists Iyolexan Torres and Amalia Cruz are preparing to participate in the Bayeux International Circus Festival, one of the major contests of its kind in France.
From March 14 to 20, the tightrope walkers will arrive in Bayeux, a commune in the northwestern French region of Normandy, to represent Cuba in the ninth edition of that Festival.
According to a press release from the National Circus of Cuba, Torres and Cruz, who won the Circus Club Trophy at the Spanish Festival in Girona, are perfecting a more complex show trying to balance a board over a roll.
It should also note that the Cuban institution will collaterally grant the Circuba Revelation Artist award to the circus artist who, due to the technical-artistic merits, stands out among the young promises in the French contest.
lgl/Prensa Latina