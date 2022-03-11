Cuban circus artists to participate in French competition

From March 14 to 20, the tightrope walkers will arrive in Bayeux, a commune in the northwestern French region of Normandy, to represent Cuba in the ninth edition of that Festival.

According to a press release from the National Circus of Cuba, Torres and Cruz, who won the Circus Club Trophy at the Spanish Festival in Girona, are perfecting a more complex show trying to balance a board over a roll.

It should also note that the Cuban institution will collaterally grant the Circuba Revelation Artist award to the circus artist who, due to the technical-artistic merits, stands out among the young promises in the French contest.

lgl/Prensa Latina