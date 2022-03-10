Havana through the lens of photographer Franck Delorieux

Available during March at Casa Dranguet, located in eastern Santiago de Cuba city, the exhibition stands out for the perspective assumed by the artist, who confessed that he does not have “the pretension of giving a global vision of Havana”, but his particular vision of the city.

With the curator work by Marc Sagaert, general director of the Alianza Francesa de Cuba (French Alliance of Cuba), the exhibition was designed with the support of the Victor Hugo House, the Cuba Cooperation France Association and the French Embassy in the Caribbean country.

According to the organizers, the snapshots are the result of the artist’s fascination for the Wonder City of the World and his wish to show the architectural contrasts, urban spaces, people and their surroundings.

The opening of the exhibition marks the rhythm of activities on the occasion of the Francophonie Day in Cuba, which develops its main program in Havana with a variety of actions related to music, cinema, comics, fashion and literature of the 88 territories that make up the French-speaking community.

pgh/iff/jf/lbl

lgl/Prensa Latina