Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban women

To all Cuban women, who make the Homeland proud with their work, CONGRATULATIONS on #WomensDay and THANK YOU for sustaining and raising creative resistance, every day. #CubaViveEnSusMujeres, the ruler wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of state subscribed a thought of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the occasion of the ephemeris, expressed in March 1990.

#Fidel: The struggle for women’s equality in all aspects is a priority task of our Party (Communist Party of Cuba); it was, is and will be a priority task of our Revolution. Along with you in that struggle, the Party will be in the front line, and we will not stop fighting for it.

March 8th is a world day of demands for the rights of women, many of which are fulfilled in Cuba.

ef/abo/mem/ool

lgl/Prensa Latina