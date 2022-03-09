Cuban president favors socialization in Cuba

The president noted the importance of dealing with the people’s problems with sensitivity and seeking a quick response, and called for actions to deal with the accumulated infrastructure problems without neglecting social work.

According to Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia, so far this year 4,082 actions have been taken, 1,991 of which are constructive, and others social works, such as the delivery of passbooks for the distribution of the standard basket of goods, the legalization of houses, and offers of employment or continuity of studies.

The governor pointed out that there are more than 500 slums in Havana that need a change in water and sanitation networks. He also noted how different economic actors are collaborating to solve the problems.

The neighborhood transformation program in Cuba involves several ministries and territorial stockholders for the recovery of areas, improvements in communications, community services, transportation and health care, in constant dialogue with citizens.

jg/afl/mgt/cgc

lgl/Prensa Latina