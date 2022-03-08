Cuba’s Havana Club wins awards at important world events

The press release points out that these awards validate the company’s leadership among the best spirits products in the world.

The company received six medals at The Rum & Cachaça Masters 2022, a competition organized by the British publication The Spirits Business.

This is the only international magazine and website dedicated to spirits as such.

The Masters title, the highest award given, went to Havana Club Selección de Maestros, followed by three Gold medals and two Silver medals for other products from the same company.

Other award winners included Havana Club Añejo 7 Años (Gold), Havana Club Añejo 3 Años (Gold), Havana Club Verde (Gold), Havana Club Añejo Especial (Silver) and Havana Club Especiado (Silver).

The Rum & Cachaça Masters aimed to find and reward the best rum and cachaça brands (product of Brazil) on the world stage. In a blind tasting, a panel of leading specialists judged the candidates to discover the Rum & Cachaça Masters of 2022.

ef/aph/rgh/rfc

lgl/Prensa Latina