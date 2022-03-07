Cuban PM congratulates Central Computing Palace on anniversary

On his official Twitter account, the head of Government noted that the institution institution was founded thanks to the initiative of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who called it then the Capital of Youth Clubs. The institution is the cradle of advanced information technology projects and services, and to commemorate the date it will hold a product fair.

Among the Palace’s main results in recent years is the creation of platforms such as La Mochila (an audiovisual entertainment alternative), Ludox (a web portal to promote the video game culture in the country) and the Internet collaborative encyclopedia Ecured.

jg/arm/jcm/cgc

lgl/Prensa Latina