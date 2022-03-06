Efficacy of Cuba’s Soberana Plus vaccine tested in Italy

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

The Cuban homegrown Soberana Plus vaccom is very safe and considerably improves humoral immunity in individuals protected with other vaccination platforms, according to a study whose results were published in Turin on Friday.

Soberana Plus Turin is the name of the joint observational clinical trial conducted by the Finlay Vaccines Institute of Cuba and the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital in the capital city of the Italian region of Piedmont.

Representatives of both institutions presented the conclusions of the research, which involved 30 people previously immunized with some of the vaccines authorized in Italy, such as those produced by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

The volunteers traveled to Havana, where they received the planned dose of Soberana Plus after providing blood samples that were analyzed in Cuban institutions, which they did 28 days later at the Microbiology and Virology Laboratory of the Amedeo di Savoia hospital, for a subsequent comparison of data.

It was the second joint initiative between the two entities, after the analysis, at the Turin center, of serum samples from Cubans vaccinated with Soberana Plus, which proved the drug’s capacity to induce neutralizing antibodies against the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The presentation was attended by the Cuban Ambassador to Italy Mirta Granda, the Director General of the Finlay Institute; Dr. Vicente Verez; the Regional Secretary of Health, Luigi Genesio Icardi; and the Director General of the City of Turin Local Health Company, Dr. Carlo Picco.

