President Diaz-Canel chairs political debate assembly in Cuba

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, is chairing the municipal assembly of that organization in the municipality of Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth), which will conclude this political process in Cuba at the local level.

According to local media, the meeting of PCC members in Isla de la Juventud debated the economic situation of the territory, whose strategy prioritizes food self-supply and the quality of basic services for the population.

The political analysis focuses on the attention to vulnerable communities, the incorporation of young people to the ranks of the Party, the top party officials policy and the mechanisms of exchange with the society.

The meetings have been held throughout the country since last year to follow up on the agreements and guidelines adopted at the 8th Party Congress, held in April 2021 in Havana.

Last November, in the municipality of Cotorro, the PCC meetings began, a process that was resumed at the beginning of this month.

A press release from the PCC states that in order to give continuity to the process of political discussion, next March 11, in Pinar del Rio, the provincial assemblies of the organization will begin.

