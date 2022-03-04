Delegation of Finlay Institute of Vaccines of Cuba arrives in Italy

During their stay in Italy, the Cuban delegation will hold meetings with scientific and health authorities on Cuban-made Covid-19 vaccines and other advances in science on the island, said a statement Cuban embassy in Italy.

The visit has the support of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC), an organization recognized for its solidarity with Cuba and the promotion of its relations with Italy in different fields.

The Cuban scientists will begin their tour in the city of Turin, where they will present the results of the Soberana Plus clinical study, carried out in collaboration with the Amedeo di Savoia hospital and with the approval of the Piedmont Region Ethics Committee, the source said.

The visit program also includes meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Health and other entities, with the aim of publicizing Cuba’s strategy in the biotechnology sector, health and specifically the development of its own vaccines against a number of diseases, including Covid-19.

