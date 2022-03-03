Cuba to submit dossier for Covid-19 Abdala vaccine

“CIGBCuba expressed its interest in initiating the process of submitting the Abdala vaccine’s dossier to the WHO and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) for evaluation,” according to a message from the institution on Twitter.

Recently, the scientific institution explained that the BioCubaFarma Business Group and the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices maintain exchanges with experts from these international organizations.

Gerardo Guillen, director of Biomedical Research at the CIGB, acknowledged that the results of science in the field of vaccines were possible thanks to Cuba’s socialist system, the integration of institutions and the accumulated scientific experience.

Likewise, Cuba has the necessary equipment and reserves of supplies that made it possible to focus on these projects, to which was added the support of the Government to integrate and coordinate actions, Guillen commented.

Abdala, with 92.28-percent efficacy, is the first vaccine in Latin America against Covid-19.

jg/afl/mgt/joe

lgl/Prensa Latina