Cuba gets ready for the new school year

Cuba is preparing to begin the new school year on March 7, with most students protected with anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

The adjustments in the calendar were necessary to comply with restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but the quality of the educational process will be guaranteed, reports Juventud Rebelde newspaper.

The paper summarized a TV appearance of the Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez, who informed that the school year would begin on March 7 for all classes except for primary school, which will begin on March 14, because vaccination began later. The school calendar will end on November 19.

The school term will have curricular adaptations elaborated by researchers and teachers under the premise of not reducing contents or affecting the fulfillment of the objectives of the subjects, disciplines, grades, and levels, she explained.

The minister referred to the difficulties with the material basis of studies due to the limitations imposed on international trade by the pandemic and the intensified measures of the U.S. blockade. However, more than 1,300 schools were repaired.

In Cuba, the financial resources allocated to the education sector represent about 25 percent of the current expenditures of the budgeted activity.

