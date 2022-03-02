US news network praises development of Cuban vaccines

In its report, the network explained the reasons that led a small island, punished by a blockade imposed for decades by the United States, to hold the lead in the list of the best vaccinated nations in the world, ahead of even developed countries in Europe and North America.

93 percent of Cuban citizens have received at least one dose of one of the vaccines, while this was the first nation to be ready to protect children over 2 years of age, it acknowledged.

The news network also illustrated how Cuba invested in biotechnology in the 1990s under the aegis of President Fidel Castro, was concerned about public health infrastructure and implemented a National Immunization Program thanks to which many diseases were eliminated.

The network highlighted the technological platform used to make Cuban vaccines, based on proteins, and not necessitating special refrigeration, unlike those developed by the transnationals Pfizer and Moderna.

pgh/llp/mgt/ifs

lgl/Prensa Latina