Producers take part in consultation of the bill on Food Sovereignty

The National Assembly of People´s Power — the island´s Parliament– is contacting food producers to get their feedback on proposed legislation on Food Sovereignty.

This step is unprecedented in the Cuban legal framework and seeks to enrich the proposal with their experience and considerations.

Debates took place Monday in the provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque, with similar meetings expected in Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, and Sancti Spíritus before the end of the week.

A press release from the Parliament specified that the producers acknowledged in their remarks the relevance of a regulation of this kind, which recognizes the role of local agricultural systems and urges them to give priority and autonomy in resource management.

The Secretary of the National Assembly, Homero Acosta, tweeted that carrying out these consultations is a democratic way of promoting laws in Cuba; through the direct involvement in consultations of primary actors.

The Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security define new work structures. It refers to food safety, foreign investment, agroecology, and nutritional communication and education, among other topics.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba