University admission process in Cuba begins

Cuba has 50 universities, 113 specialties and almost 50 of its has a higher education degree.

241,000 students currently study in Cuban universities under the guidance of around 75,000 university professors, 50 percent of them with main categories of assistants or associates.

Over one and a half million professionals have graduated in Cuba in the last 60 years, 75,000 of them from other countries.

There will be another call for the entrance exams in November of this year, which the graduates of pre-university education, who will join the university in the next year, will submit to.

