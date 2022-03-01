Family Code is a reflection of today’s Cuba

The vice-president of the Electoral Council of Ciego de Avila, Marlene Baez, pointed out that the code was not created to create situations, but it was based on Cuba’s existing context due to historic evolution and constitutes a proposal that reflects Cuba’s social life.

In this regard, she pointed out that when children reach a certain age, they define their tastes, whether it is for clothes or food, and they gradually acquire responsibility for certain events based on their psychological maturity, and this right is recognized in the new document.

This does not take away the parents’ authority, nor does it exclude them from the responsibility to protect, care for, educate and guarantee the conditions for children to grow up with good health and well-being, an aspect that has been manipulated and falsified on social networks by ill-intentioned people who seek to discredit the text, she stressed.

The relationship between parents and children is included in the concept of parental responsibility, one of the novelties in the new code that eliminates the term guardianship, added the specialist.

It is a very comprehensive document because it reflects the main situations of Cuban families, such as the union of people linked by emotional and sentimental ties, the adoption of children by persons of the same sex, marriage, surname order, solidary pregnancy and the protection of the most vulnerable, she said.

