Cuban President congratulates musician Harry Belafonte

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated U.S. musician and social activist Harry Belafonte on his birthday and recalled his friendship with historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro.

Congratulations to our good friend Harry Belafonte. From Cuba, where he is admired, respected and loved for his artistic talent and his solidarity with our people, we hope he enjoys his 95th birthday in good health and among his loved ones.

According to the national newspaper Granma, Belafonte continues to be a source of inspiration for many of his compatriots.

We value the exceptional artist, the extraordinary human being, the dear friend,” the president stressed in an article dedicated to the icon of American culture who was awarded the Friendship Medal by the Cuban government in 2000.

The historic leader of the Revolution and the actor and singer, also Martin Luther King Jr.’s comrade in arms, developed a very close relationship since Belafonte visited Cuba again in 1979, and while his health allowed it, he always came back to Havana .

Considered as the king of calypso, the musician stood out for his social activism and fight for human rights in The United States where he was one of the personalities who supported the cause for the freedom of the five Cuban anti-terrorists, victims of long and unjust sentences in U.S. prisons.

pgh/etc/oda/chm

lgl/Prensa Latina