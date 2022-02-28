Western Cuba begins partial transition to digital television

The western part of Cuba begins the exit of analog transmissions of the Educational and Educational 2 channels, as part of the first stage of partial transition to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).

Ariadne Plasencia Castro, president of the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (GEIC), said that the action implies changes in the technological infrastructure to reduce the consumption of energy carriers and ensure the most efficient use and decongestion of the electric radio spectrum.

Speaking to Agencia Cubana de Noticias, she stressed that the process, which will take place from Pinar del Río to Matanzas, is a technological «leap,» in line with world trends.

Plasencia informed that Radiocuba, an entity integrated to the GEIC and responsible for the task, worked on replacing transmitters and reorganizing the signal transmission infrastructure.

This nationwide company has informed each territory of the transition details because the digital signal frequency is not the same in all places. In addition, communication channels were opened so that the population could clarify doubts or notify in case of not receiving quality television, she said.

As part of the preparation, in 2021, 294 thousand decoder boxes were manufactured in the country, which benefited almost 39 thousand people in vulnerable conditions, according to the Electronics Group (Gelect).

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba