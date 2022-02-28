Díaz-Canel calls for agility and efficiency to companies linked to foreign trade

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged state-owned companies in charge of implementing foreign trade for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and self-employed workers to be agile and efficient.

An article published on Monday in Granma newspaper summarizes a meeting chaired by the President on this issue. According to the text, the meeting took place in response to the dissatisfactions raised by private actors.

«All our economic actors, state and non-state, are important; all, according to their scale, have a task to fulfill, and all are contemplated in the Social-Economic Strategy,» the President stressed.

The First Secretary of the Party explained that although the State’s control over foreign trade is defended due to their strategic nature, it is also necessary that these entities work efficiently. Otherwise -he argued- the State loses credibility.

During the meeting, Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, pointed out that the measures adopted to strengthen the wholesale market with foreign suppliers and place goods in the country on consignment or in bonded warehouses in association with foreign capital have not advanced.

Another element to be improved -he stressed- is social communication, «we must be much more active in promoting the possibilities that are taking place.»

He said that the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers has approved 58 companies to carry out foreign trade for non-state management. However, 21 have not yet done so; 16 have not completed the procedures, and five have everything ready but have not carried out any foreign trade actions.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba