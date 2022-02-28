Cuban FM thanks global initiative against US blockade

Solidarity friends and compatriots residing abroad raised their voices to call the United States government to put an end to its criminal policy imposed for more than 60 years and that has harmed Cuban families´ daily life, the Cuban foreign minister live-tweeted.

On Sunday, different organizations of Cuban residents abroad (in the United States, Tunisia, Uruguay, Germany, Spain, and Nicaragua) called for demonstrations and actions against US blockade, and in support of Cuba’s causes.

mh/pll/jha/jfs

lgl/Prensa Latina