Cuba to take part in Feminist Forum organized by MEPs

Cuban lawmaker Arelys Santana will represent the Island at the Feminist Forum organized by the group of The Left of the European Parliament, scheduled for next week under the theme Resistance and Brotherhood, diplomatic sources said today.

According to the Cuban Embassy in Belgium, the president of the National Assembly’s Commission for Children, Youth and Women’s Equal Rights will arrive in the next few hours in this capital to attend the meeting, which will be held on March 1 and 2 in the La Tricoterie hall.

Santana will speak on Wednesday on the themes Feminist alternatives to the alliance of patriarchy and capitalism and Women’s resistance around the world, according to the program of the event.

The forum will kick off on Tuesday with introductory remarks by Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke, Germany), co-chair of The Left group, followed by a debate on women’s struggles in Europe against fascism and the extreme right, presented by Portuguese communist Sandra Pereira.

In Belgium, the Cuban deputy will fulfill a broad agenda, with meetings scheduled with senators and federal parliamentarians, authorities of the European Union linked to gender equality issues and MEPs, said the embassy of the island.

Santana will also offer a conference on current affairs in Cuba, which is expected to be attended by diplomats, Cuban residents and members of the solidarity movement with that country in Belgium.

